Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5 billion-$62.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.7 billion.

Pfizer stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

