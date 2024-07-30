Piper Sandler Boosts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $186.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

F5 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of F5 by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in F5 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,584 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

