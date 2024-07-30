Piper Sandler Increases MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $30.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOFG. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $445.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

