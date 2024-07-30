Piper Sandler Raises Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Price Target to $31.00

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $471.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

