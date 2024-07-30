Piper Sandler Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $105.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

