Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare stock opened at GBX 384.70 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £466.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4,216.89. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 294 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 387 ($4.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.95.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Company Profile
