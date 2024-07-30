Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare stock opened at GBX 384.70 ($4.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £466.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4,216.89. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 294 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 387 ($4.98). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.95.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

