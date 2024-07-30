Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:PCFT opened at GBX 173.23 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Polar Capital Global Financials has a 1-year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 174.40 ($2.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,459.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile
