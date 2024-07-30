Poollotto.finance (PLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $111,978.37

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Poollotto.finance has a market capitalization of $38.33 million and $111,978.37 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $3.62 or 0.00005442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

