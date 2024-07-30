Populous Price Tops $0.0506 on Top Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. Populous has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $336,013.70 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

