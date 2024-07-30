PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Head-To-Head Analysis

PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerUp Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerUp Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 4.91 $231.01 million $3.10 6.52

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than PowerUp Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerUp Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PowerUp Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than PowerUp Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares PowerUp Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerUp Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of PowerUp Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of PowerUp Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats PowerUp Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

