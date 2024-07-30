PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2028 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 59,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 202,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.