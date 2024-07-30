Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

PBH opened at C$93.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.