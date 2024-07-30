Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,961,513 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1,944.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961,513 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ciena were worth $101,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 0.1 %

Ciena stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.