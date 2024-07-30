Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,222 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.83% of Medpace worth $103,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Price Performance
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.
View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.