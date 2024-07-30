Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,222 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.83% of Medpace worth $103,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.