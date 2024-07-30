Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Xencor worth $84,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.84.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.