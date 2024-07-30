Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $86,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.57.

View Our Latest Report on LNTH

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.