Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563,670 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.71% of Evergy worth $87,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Evergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.