Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Baidu were worth $107,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 45.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after buying an additional 116,047 shares during the period.

Baidu Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BIDU opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIDU. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

