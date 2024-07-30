Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $101.13 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.40% of Builders FirstSource worth $101,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average is $173.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.87.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

