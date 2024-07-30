Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $112.49 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $112,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $31,816,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $280.87 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $188.71 and a 12 month high of $288.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.