Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.40 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.35% of Axon Enterprise worth $83,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $309.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

