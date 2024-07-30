Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $87 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $86,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $3.8657 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

