Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $94.17 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,904,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,708,539 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of WestRock worth $94,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WestRock by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $836,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in WestRock by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

