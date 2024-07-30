Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $98.75 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.55% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $98,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $133.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $184.62. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $291.98.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

