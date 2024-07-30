Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 470,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $89,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of DELL opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

