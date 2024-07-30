Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.69% of Manhattan Associates worth $106,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $255.89 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.21.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

