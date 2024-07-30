Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.28% of Arch Capital Group worth $97,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

