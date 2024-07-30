Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.38% of Keros Therapeutics worth $80,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.