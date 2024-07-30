Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.23% of Atkore worth $85,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,900,000. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,986,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ATKR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.