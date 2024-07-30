Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,291 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.87% of Wynn Resorts worth $99,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,038 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $2,461,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 540.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

