Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 384,555 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.87% of Akero Therapeutics worth $102,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKRO. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the period. University of Wisconsin Foundation increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 372,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 268,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 268,335 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,419,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

