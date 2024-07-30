Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,012,287 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 480.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Permian Resources worth $106,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

