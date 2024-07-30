Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.44% of ON worth $98,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ON by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair began coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

NYSE ONON opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

