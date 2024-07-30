Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,955 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $107,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 422,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $283.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $284.74.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

