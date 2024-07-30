Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 111,064 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,064 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $108,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $279.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.