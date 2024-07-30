Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,231,649 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $112,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Stock Performance
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $59.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
