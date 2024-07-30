Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,428 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.53% of The Ensign Group worth $108,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $146.58.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

