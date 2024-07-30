Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,135 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $98,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

