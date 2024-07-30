Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 218,619 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,619 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.84% of NiSource worth $103,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NiSource by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

