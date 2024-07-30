Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,586,189 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affirm were worth $80,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.