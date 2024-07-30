Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 43,215 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Clean Harbors worth $84,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 452,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 39.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $237.35.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

