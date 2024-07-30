Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 89,589 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,589 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $91,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $109,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 203.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 187,640 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

