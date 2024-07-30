Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 923 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.61% of Pool worth $94,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pool by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $369.13 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

