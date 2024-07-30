Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521,347 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $95,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

