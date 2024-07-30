Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 503,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.58% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $96,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.