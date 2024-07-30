Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,385,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.62% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $90,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

