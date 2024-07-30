Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) & Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Critical Survey

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -65.94% -59.87% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -130.15% -115.92%

Volatility & Risk

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.96 million ($3.24) -0.70 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($4.95) -0.34

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ventyx Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Processa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ventyx Biosciences and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 4 5 0 2.56 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 590.79%. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.59%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ventyx Biosciences beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes three chemotherapy drugs comprising Gemcitabine, PCS3117 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to treat pancreatic, biliary tract, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers; Capecitabine, a combination of PCS6422 and capecitabine that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Irinotecan, PCS11T that is in pre-clinical studies to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers. It also develops non-oncology drugs consisting of PCS12852 for treatment of gastroparesis; and PCS499 to treat patients with ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica. The company has license agreements with Elion Oncology, Inc.; Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.; Aposense, Ltd.; Yuhan Corporation; and CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

