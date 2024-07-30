Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:PB)

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.79 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

