Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PB opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.