Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Prothena worth $104,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRTA stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

